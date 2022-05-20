“Wit” by Margaret Edson. Shows run from May 20th
to June 4th, 2022. Tickets are $20.00.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.thewrp.org or at the door.
to
Western Reserve Playhouse 3326 Everett Rd, Akron, Ohio 44286
