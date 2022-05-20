WIT

to

Western Reserve Playhouse 3326 Everett Rd, Akron, Ohio 44286

“Wit” by Margaret Edson. Shows run from May 20th

to June 4th, 2022. Tickets are $20.00.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.thewrp.org or at the door.

Info

Western Reserve Playhouse 3326 Everett Rd, Akron, Ohio 44286
Theater & Dance
3306207314
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - WIT - 2022-05-20 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - WIT - 2022-05-20 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - WIT - 2022-05-20 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - WIT - 2022-05-20 20:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - WIT - 2022-05-27 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - WIT - 2022-05-27 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - WIT - 2022-05-27 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - WIT - 2022-05-27 20:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - WIT - 2022-06-03 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - WIT - 2022-06-03 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - WIT - 2022-06-03 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - WIT - 2022-06-03 20:00:00 ical
330Homes spring22 right rail

Calendar of events

Friday

April 22, 2022

Saturday

April 23, 2022

Sunday

April 24, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

tix