Witan French Market

St. George Fellowship Center 3204 Ridgewood Rd, Akron, Ohio 44333

The 41st Annual French Market will feature over 60 phenomenal juried artists & craftsmen, delicious food for lunch, scrumptious home baked goods with fresh brewed coffee at the Cafe and exceptional raffle items. Tickets $6

St. George Fellowship Center 3204 Ridgewood Rd, Akron, Ohio 44333
Charity & Fundraisers, Events in The 330, Festivals & Fairs
330-697-3487
