Woman of the Year Awards Luncheon & Information Fair

The Women's History Project of the Akron Area, a program of the Summit County Historical Society, will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Woman of the Year awards with a special luncheon and information fair on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at St. George's Fellowship Center in Fairlawn.

Maureen O'Connor, first woman chief justice of the Ohio Supreme Court (ret.), will be the keynote speaker. She will be receiving a special award from WHP for her work for voting rights.

Women receiving Woman of the Year Awards are:

Rita Aggarwal of Proyecto Raices;

Ethel "Precie" Seiberling Fox, advocate for children at risk, dying and physically vulnerable;

Brenda Justice of Gospel Meets Symphony and Power of a Dream Sisters Helping Sisters Ministries;

Mary Ann Kasper of Socially Responsible Sweat Shop;

Stephanie LEOnardi of Summit Lake Build Corps;

Towanda Mullins of the Sojourner Truth Project-Akron;

Madison Radke of Village of St. Edwards and Green Chamber of Commerce;

Rae Welker, singer in many different choral groups and community activist.

Tickets for the luncheon/information fair are available on eventbrite.com or by calling the Summit County Historical Society.