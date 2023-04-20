This day-long event is an opportunity to empower women. Fabulous speakers will cover topics that motivate and inspire attendees. Well-known Northeast Ohio personality and special guest speaker, Robin Swoboda, will share life stories and her contagious laugh. Lunch is included. A fashion show will feature seasonal styles from Allie M Designs Boutique. Swag bags will be provided to all and great prizes, including a $400 Michael Kors handbag, will be raffled.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite. Early bird pricing through February 28 is $79, $99 thereafter. Seating is limited to 300.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/womens-positivity-conference-with-guest-speaker-robin-swoboda-tickets-500403378977?aff=ebdshpsearchautocomplete

Discounted rooms are available for those who wish to turn the event into a girls' getaway. The Women's Positivity Conference is also a great opportunity for businesses to encourage professional development of their female employees. Sponsorship and donation opportunities are still available.