Into The Woods, Weathervane Playhouse

"Into the Woods" A musical

Music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by James Lapine

The Brothers Grimm hit the stage with an epic fairytale about wishes, family and the choices we make.

James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone's favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece...and a rare modern classic. The Tony Award-winning book and score are both enchanting and touching.

The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone's wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Thursdays — June 7, 14, 21 and 28 — at 7:30 p.m.

Fridays — June 8, 15, 22 and 29 — at 7:30 p.m.

Saturdays — June 9, 16, 23 and 30 — at 7:30 p.m.

Sundays — June 10, 17 and 24 and July 1 — at 2:30 p.m.

www.weathervaneplayhouse.com