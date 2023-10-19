The Work for Yourself@50+ Workshop is a part of The AARP Foundation’s mission to help older adults achieve economic wellness. This free two-hour workshop is open to anyone who has an interest in entrepreneurship and is at least 50 years old. This fun and information-filled seminar will help you answer the question - Is owning my own business a good fit/right for me? This event will take place in Meeting Room 1. Free parking and refreshments! Registration is via the AARP website: rpfoundation.org/workforyourself.