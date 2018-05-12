Book Signing, Collage Demos, and Make-and-Take Project on May 12, 2018

Three Hudson organizations are joining locations around the globe on Saturday, May 12th, to celebrate World Collage Day.

Gretchen Bierbaum, President and Founder of the National Collage Society, will be signing copies of her book, Collage in All Dimensions, from 11:00 to 1:00 at the Learned Owl Bookstore, 204 S. Main St., Hudson, Ohio.

At Uncommon ART, artists will demonstrate their collage skills, while visitors will also be able to make their own collages to take home. Activities will run 11:00 to 3:00.

For more information about World Collage Day, search for the hashtag #WorldCollageDay or visit

www.kolajmagazine.com/worldcollageday/