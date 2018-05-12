World Collage Day

to Google Calendar - World Collage Day - 2018-05-12 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - World Collage Day - 2018-05-12 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - World Collage Day - 2018-05-12 11:00:00 iCalendar - World Collage Day - 2018-05-12 11:00:00

Learned Owl Book Shop 204 N. Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44236

Book Signing, Collage Demos, and Make-and-Take Project on May 12, 2018

Three Hudson organizations are joining locations around the globe on Saturday, May 12th, to celebrate World Collage Day.

Gretchen Bierbaum, President and Founder of the National Collage Society, will be signing copies of her book, Collage in All Dimensions, from 11:00 to 1:00 at the Learned Owl Bookstore, 204 S. Main St., Hudson, Ohio.

At Uncommon ART, artists will demonstrate their collage skills, while visitors will also be able to make their own collages to take home. Activities will run 11:00 to 3:00.

For more information about World Collage Day, search for the hashtag #WorldCollageDay or visit

www.kolajmagazine.com/worldcollageday/

Info
Learned Owl Book Shop 204 N. Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44236 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Hudson Events, Talks & Readings
234-284-9019
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - World Collage Day - 2018-05-12 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - World Collage Day - 2018-05-12 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - World Collage Day - 2018-05-12 11:00:00 iCalendar - World Collage Day - 2018-05-12 11:00:00

Tags

subscribe $9

Subscribe to Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter today:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

May 2, 2018

Thursday

May 3, 2018

Friday

May 4, 2018

Saturday

May 5, 2018

Sunday

May 6, 2018

Monday

May 7, 2018

Tuesday

May 8, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail