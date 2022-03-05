World of Dance: Ireland

Explore various styles of dance from around the world. Each class will focus on a specific style of dance as we learn basic movements, explore culture and learn the country's history through dance.

Travel the world through dance!

Instructed by Sarah Talbot, a lifelong dancer who has studied and trained in a wide range of dance styles through the University of Akron’s Dance Institute. Sarah graduated from the University of Akron with a B.A. in Dance. Sarah’s love for movement, the arts, and education has led her to sharing and teaching others. She has taught over 10 years of dance and arts through after school programs, middle school gym classes, summer camps, and traditional dance/arts studios.