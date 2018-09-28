World Music @ the Civic presents Justo Saborit

A veteran of the Cleveland music scene, Saborit continues to wow his audiences with his original music and Latin flare. Born in Havana, Cuba, he visited his homeland to discover the music that was in his soul, a combination of his Cuban-American experience. Tickets are free but can only be acquired in person at the Civic Box Office. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. Free. akroncivic.com