World Tai Chi-Qigong Day 2023

People of all ages are invited to come “play” and learn how Tai Chi and Qigong movement and breathing practices can boost energy, improve balance, and help reduce stress. Now in its 15th year, this free event will take place Saturday, April 29th, from 9:30-11:00 a.m., at the Fairlawn Kiwanis Community Center, 3486 S. Smith Road. Demonstrations, audience participation, and a special segment for kids will be featured in this program, which is suitable for adults of all ages and physical abilities, and children old enough to follow along. The program is sponsored by NG Energy and supported by the City of Fairlawn.

The interactive outdoor program will be led by NG Energy Founder and Certified Tai Chi and Qigong Instructor, Nancy Gardner, and will tie in with events being held in all 50 U.S. states and in hundreds of cities in more than 80 nations. The mission of this global event is to raise awareness of the benefits of Tai Chi and Qigong, recognized by the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) as Complementary and Integrative Health Approaches, and to promote health and healing in individuals, communities, and nations.