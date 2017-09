The Kent Stage presents X: 40th Anniversary Tour

This Influential L.A. punk band is known for an exhilarating blend of punk, rockabilly and blues, with a sound and style that outlived the movement. VIP packages are available, which include one admission ticket, VIP entry into the venue 30 minutes prior to doors, limited-edition numbered silkscreen tour poster autographed by the band, and much more. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $30-$115. www.thekentstage.com.