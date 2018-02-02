YFN Lucci with Mozzy and Figg Panamera

Google Calendar - YFN Lucci with Mozzy and Figg Panamera - 2018-02-02 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - YFN Lucci with Mozzy and Figg Panamera - 2018-02-02 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - YFN Lucci with Mozzy and Figg Panamera - 2018-02-02 20:00:00 iCalendar - YFN Lucci with Mozzy and Figg Panamera - 2018-02-02 20:00:00

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Born in Atlanta as Rayshawn Bennett, this strong, versatile lyricist made his official debut at the age of 17. As a child, Lucci was interested in a variety of music styles and R&B singers like Ashanti, Hot Boys, and Ja Rule. It wouldn’t be long before Lucci was synthesizing those various influences into something new and vital. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $37-$102. akroncivic.com

Info
Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - YFN Lucci with Mozzy and Figg Panamera - 2018-02-02 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - YFN Lucci with Mozzy and Figg Panamera - 2018-02-02 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - YFN Lucci with Mozzy and Figg Panamera - 2018-02-02 20:00:00 iCalendar - YFN Lucci with Mozzy and Figg Panamera - 2018-02-02 20:00:00

Tags

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Friday

January 19, 2018

Saturday

January 20, 2018

Sunday

January 21, 2018

Monday

January 22, 2018

Tuesday

January 23, 2018

Wednesday

January 24, 2018

Thursday

January 25, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail