Born in Atlanta as Rayshawn Bennett, this strong, versatile lyricist made his official debut at the age of 17. As a child, Lucci was interested in a variety of music styles and R&B singers like Ashanti, Hot Boys, and Ja Rule. It wouldn’t be long before Lucci was synthesizing those various influences into something new and vital. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $37-$102. akroncivic.com
YFN Lucci with Mozzy and Figg Panamera
Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
