Yoga on the West Terrace

Enjoy yoga on the first Sunday of the month May through October with instructors from Yoga Lounge & Barre leading all levels of vinyasa flow yoga practice in the beauty of the West Terrace of the Manor House. After class, enjoy a stroll through the gardens. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. 10:30-11:30 a.m. $16. stanhywet.org