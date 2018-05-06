Yoga on the West Terrace

Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens 714 North Portage Path, Akron, Ohio

Enjoy yoga on the first Sunday of the month May through October with instructors from Yoga Lounge & Barre leading all levels of vinyasa flow yoga practice in the beauty of the West Terrace of the Manor House. After class, enjoy a stroll through the gardens. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. 10:30-11:30 a.m. $16. stanhywet.org

Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens 714 North Portage Path, Akron, Ohio
