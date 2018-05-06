Enjoy yoga on the first Sunday of the month May through October with instructors from Yoga Lounge & Barre leading all levels of vinyasa flow yoga practice in the beauty of the West Terrace of the Manor House. After class, enjoy a stroll through the gardens. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. 10:30-11:30 a.m. $16. stanhywet.org
Yoga on the West Terrace
Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens 714 North Portage Path, Akron, Ohio
