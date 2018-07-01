Yoga on the West Terrace

Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens 714 North Portage Path, Akron, Ohio

Participate in all-levels vinyasa flow yoga practice in the beauty of the West Terrace of the Stan Hywet Manor House with instruction provided by Yoga Lounge & Barre. After class, stroll at your leisure through the gardens. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. 10:30-11:20 a.m. $12-$16. stanhywet.org

Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens 714 North Portage Path, Akron, Ohio
Events in The 330, Health & Wellness, Outdoor Activities, This & That
