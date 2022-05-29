Yoga on the West Terrace

Participate in a beginner-friendly vinyasa flow yoga practice on select dates, then tour the manor house and gardens. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. 10:30-11:30 a.m. $12 members, $16 nonmembers. stanhywet.org
