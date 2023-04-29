Youth Impact Day Session 2

Calling 8 to12-year olds! Learn how your time, talent, treasure and ties can make a difference by participating in a service project for women and children experiencing homelessness in our community. ACCESS Women’s Shelter is hosting our Youth Impact Day on April 29, 2023. This is a free program geared toward 8–12-year-olds with two components, a lesson on philanthropy in our community and a service project at our shelter. We are dedicated to serving women and children experiencing homelessness in our community, so part of our goal with this program is to help students see ways they can be of service to a population that may be very different from their own. Registration is free but required to participate. There are two sessions on April 29th: 9 am to 11:30 am and 1 pm to 3:30 pm. Each child must have a responsible adult on-site throughout the duration of this event. Sign up now at: https://www.access-shelter.org/youth-impact-day. Questions? Contact Melanie Mitchell, Donations & Volunteer Coordinator, at mmitchell@access-shelter.org or 330-376-0997 X204.