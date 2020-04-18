Youth in grades 6th - 8th are invited to join ACCESS at our second annual Learn, Give, Lead: Youth Impact Day! There is no cost of entry, however, we do ask each participant to bring in one Wish List item (pillows, all size/gender youth underwear or all size/gender youth pull-ups) as your 'ticket' in. Two identical sessions on Saturday, April 18th are available to choose from: 10am-12pm OR 2pm-4pm. Youth in Summit County will develop leadership skills through community involvement and service, while making a real difference for their neighbors facing homelessness.

Youth and parents can look forward to:

- On-site service project to provide immediate help for homeless children at ACCESS

- Youth-appropriate community engagement curriculum

- Behind-the-scenes tours of ACCESS (for parents too!)

- Access to future youth leadership opportunities and goodies including a recognition t-shirt!

Parents are invited and encouraged to stay at ACCESS to speak with board members and tour ACCESS. Light refreshments will be provided to both children and parents.