Youth Impact Day

ACCESS 230 West Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44303

Youth in grades 6th - 8th are invited to join ACCESS at our second annual Learn, Give, Lead: Youth Impact Day! There is no cost of entry, however, we do ask each participant to bring in one Wish List item (pillows, all size/gender youth underwear or all size/gender youth pull-ups) as your 'ticket' in. Two identical sessions on Saturday, April 18th are available to choose from: 10am-12pm OR 2pm-4pm. Youth in Summit County will develop leadership skills through community involvement and service, while making a real difference for their neighbors facing homelessness.

Youth and parents can look forward to:

- On-site service project to provide immediate help for homeless children at ACCESS

- Youth-appropriate community engagement curriculum

- Behind-the-scenes tours of ACCESS (for parents too!)

- Access to future youth leadership opportunities and goodies including a recognition t-shirt!

Parents are invited and encouraged to stay at ACCESS to speak with board members and tour ACCESS. Light refreshments will be provided to both children and parents.

ACCESS 230 West Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44303
Kids & Family
3303760997
please enable javascript to view
