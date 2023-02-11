Mindful Drawing Workshop "Zentangle Detangle"

Led by: Jenna Savago, LPCC, ATR

Take time out of the busy bustle of routine and spend time being mindful and creative. You will learn to create basic zentangle designs and create an image with the technique. Using mindfulness and grounding, you will be guided through this unique creative expression.

All supplies included to make zentangle. You are welcome to bring any personal/unique items you would like to incorporate.

Limited spaces available. Learn more and register on our website at carvemypath.org/book-online

This event will repeat, rotating on the calendar throughout the year. See website for dates.

*Carve Your Own Path is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization. Proceeds from our community events and classes go toward supporting our mission to reduce stigma related to mental health and provide holistic treatment services for individuals in Ohio.*