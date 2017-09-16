Tangle your way through the eight steps of the Zentangle Method, an easy-to-learn, relaxing and fun way to create beautiful images by drawing structured patterns. Zentangle can increase focus, satisfaction and well-being. This workshop is taught by certified Zentangle teacher, Leah Levinstein. Registration is required. Akron ArtWorks, 1720 Merriman Road, Ste. A, Akron. 2-4 p.m. $30. www.akronartworks.com.