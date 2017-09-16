Zentangle

to Google Calendar - Zentangle - 2017-09-16 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Zentangle - 2017-09-16 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Zentangle - 2017-09-16 14:00:00 iCalendar - Zentangle - 2017-09-16 14:00:00

Akron ArtWorks Studio 1720 Merriman Rd., Akron, Ohio 44313

Tangle your way through the eight steps of the Zentangle Method, an easy-to-learn, relaxing and fun way to create beautiful images by drawing structured patterns. Zentangle can increase focus, satisfaction and well-being. This workshop is taught by certified Zentangle teacher, Leah Levinstein. Registration is required. Akron ArtWorks, 1720 Merriman Road, Ste. A, Akron. 2-4 p.m. $30. www.akronartworks.com.

Info
Akron ArtWorks Studio 1720 Merriman Rd., Akron, Ohio 44313 View Map
Kids & Family, This & That
to Google Calendar - Zentangle - 2017-09-16 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Zentangle - 2017-09-16 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Zentangle - 2017-09-16 14:00:00 iCalendar - Zentangle - 2017-09-16 14:00:00

Tags

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

September 13, 2017

Thursday

September 14, 2017

Friday

September 15, 2017

Saturday

September 16, 2017

Sunday

September 17, 2017

Monday

September 18, 2017

Tuesday

September 19, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

Restaurant Search