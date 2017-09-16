Tangle your way through the eight steps of the Zentangle Method, an easy-to-learn, relaxing and fun way to create beautiful images by drawing structured patterns. Zentangle can increase focus, satisfaction and well-being. This workshop is taught by certified Zentangle teacher, Leah Levinstein. Registration is required. Akron ArtWorks, 1720 Merriman Road, Ste. A, Akron. 2-4 p.m. $30. www.akronartworks.com.
Zentangle
Akron ArtWorks Studio 1720 Merriman Rd., Akron, Ohio 44313
Wednesday
-
Outdoor Activities This & That54th Annual Fall Hiking Spree
-
Thursday
-
Festivals & FairsMarket Night on Arlington
-
-
38 Special Concerts & Live Music38 Special
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Food & Drink Kids & Family This & ThatHigh Arts Festival
-
-
Charity & FundraisersSound the Alarm Food Truck Rally
-
Saturday
-
Community Chat - Medina City Schools
-
Root Candle Company Community Room , 623 W Liberty Street
-
Medina Farmers Market presented by PNC
-
Medina Public Square
-
Kids & Family This & ThatZentangle
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicDane Johansen, cello
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Food & Drink Kids & Family This & ThatHigh Arts Festival
-
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Food & Drink Kids & Family This & ThatHigh Arts Festival
-
Tuesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Food & Drink Kids & Family This & ThatHigh Arts Festival
-