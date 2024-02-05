Zoom: Black Founders — The Forten Family of Philadelphia with the Museum of the American Revolution

Green Branch Library Zoom

Registration yes

Wait list no

Discover the incredible journey of James Forten and his descendants.

Learn about the unique journey and exceptional story of James Forten and his descendants as they navigated the American Revolution and cross-racial relationships to become leaders in the abolition movement in the lead-up to the U.S. Civil War.

Using objects, documents, and immersive environments, this exhibit will explore the Forten family’s roles in the Revolutionary War, business in Philadelphia, and abolition and voting rights from 1776 to 1876.

For more information on the Forten Family from the Museum of the American Revolution: The Forten Family: Abolitionists and Reformers