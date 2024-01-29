Zoom: Corps of Discovery: The Lewis and Clark Expedition with the National Museum of the U.S. Army

Green Branch Library virtual program - Zoom

The Corps of Discovery was the Army’s first diplomatic mission and changed our understanding of what became the United States of America.

Meriwether Lewis and William Clark received orders from President Thomas Jefferson to explore the newly acquired Louisiana Territory and find a water passageway to the Pacific Ocean.

In this virtual presentation, examine primary sources to learn more about the crew, American Indian culture, and the natural landscape. Discover the mission’s lasting impacts and consequences for the Army, the nation, and the American Indians who inhabited the land.

For more information: https://www.thenmusa.org/lewis-and-clark/