ZOOM: GREATER CLEVELAND AQUARIUM - WILD, WEIRD, AND CREEPY

Presented on Zoom by Matt Debelak, an educator from the Greater Cleveland Aquarium. Register online, in person, or by phone at 330.896.9074 beginning March 6.

Why are so many people afraid of certain animals, such as sharks and snakes? Where do these reputations come from, and how do they affect these creatures? During this Aquarium adventure, check out a lamprey’s sharp teeth, peer into the piercing eyes of a tree python, admire a red-bellied piranha’s shiny scales, and much more. Ask questions and interact with our Aquarium Educator along the way. We'll determine if these animals are really as scary as they seem.

www.greaterclevelandaquarium.com

This program will be presented on Zoom.

You will receive an e-mail with the participation weblink 3 days before the program. Please contact the Library if you are unable to attend.

If you do not have an e-mail address, please contact the Green Branch Library at 330.896.9074 to learn how to participate by phone.

A webcam and microphone may be necessary to participate fully in this interactive event. If you have one or neither of these, your participation may be limited.