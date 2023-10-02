Zoom: Native American Histories and Cultures: Smithsonian American Art Museum

Registration: yes

Register online, in person, or by phone at 330.896.9074.

Native Americans and American Indians are part of the past, present, and future of the United States.

A speaker from the Smithsonian will explore histories and cultures of American Indians as captured by both Native and non-Native artists. Discuss the influence of geography, tradition, and tribal affiliation on contemporary Indigenous artists.

More reading:

https://americanart.si.edu/

Native American Art Magazine [eMagazine]

"Native American art in the Twentieth Century: Makers, Meanings, Histories" edited by W. Jackson Rushing

"Art of Native America: the Charles and Valerie Diker Collection" by Gaylord Torrence; with contributions by Ned Blackhawk and Sylvia Yount

This program will be presented on Zoom.

You will receive an email with the participation weblink (3) days before the program. Please contact the Library if you are unable to attend.

If you do not have an email address, please contact the Green Branch Library at 330.896.9074 to learn how to participate by phone.

A webcam and microphone may be necessary to participate fully in this interactive event. If you have one or neither of these, your participation may be limited.