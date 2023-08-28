Zoom: Ohio Author Series — Kathy Schulz: Author of "The Underground Railroad in Ohio"

Venue: Green Branch Library virtual program - Zoom

Registration: yes

This is a virtual presentation with author Kathy Schulz to discuss both her book and the history of the Underground Railroad in Ohio.

During a dark time in our history, thousands of freedom seekers traveled the Underground Railroad through Ohio. The Buckeye State hosted about half of all fugitive slave traffic of the antebellum era. A mix of northern and southern settlers in the state added drama to a struggle that led to major benefits for the state and the country.

Unfortunately, this epic past was obscured by silence and secrecy and then distorted with misinformation and folklore — until now.

Author and native Ohioan Kathy Schulz accurately details the development and workings of Ohio’s Underground Railroad with true stories of Addison White, John Parker, and others.

For more information about Kathy Schulz https://undergroundrailroadohio.com/

"The Underground Railroad in Ohio" by Kathy Schulz

This program will be presented on Zoom.

