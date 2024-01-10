Zoom: Trivia Time With the Akron Zoo

Test your animal knowledge, learn cool facts, and virtually meet some awesome Akron Zoo animals.

Register online, in person, or by phone at 330.896.9074.

For more information about the Akron Zoo visit: https://www.akronzoo.org/

