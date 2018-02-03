Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Tribute Band with Ravenwood

In 1999, Zoso began touring nationally, playing a remarkable 2,400 live performances, honing their show to become one of the most musically and visually rewarding tribute acts in North America. Their passion, musical ability, showmanship and attention to detail have earned them a large loyal following. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $25. akroncivic.com