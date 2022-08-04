4 Missing Mountain Beers to Try

by Aaron Fowler

Missing Mountain Brewing Co.

Cuyahoga Falls

Nature-loving Northeast Ohioans are in luck. We get to experience sunshine, snow, a great lake, beautiful parks and more. But there is one thing Ohio is missing — a mountain range.

That realization is what inspired the name of Missing Mountain Brewing Co., founded by Dave Bertolotti, Keith McFarlane, Danny Yagersz and Dan Kephart, who are admirers of all things outdoorsy, including snowboarding and skiing.

The Cuyahoga Falls brewery was a long time in the making. The four friends had been homebrewing since 2008, winning homebrew contests over the years highlighted by the opportunity to collaborate with Weasel Boy Brewing Co. in the pro-am category at the world-renowned Great American Beer Festival.

In 2016, the friends purchased land to build their brewery overlooking the Cuyahoga River. Two years later everything fell into place when they opened their taproom, which also features a three-season room and an impressive outdoor patio. The friends recently celebrated Missing Mountain’s fourth anniversary.

Here are some quaffable Missing Mountain beers to enjoy.

Coattails

This hazy New England India pale ale ($13.99 four-pack 16-ounce cans and on draft) harkens back to the West Coast-style IPAs made famous for their piney, grapefruit-like characteristics. At just 6.5 percent alcohol by volume, it’s extremely drinkable for those just getting into the New England IPA style.

Prince Juice

This fruit beer’s namesake pays homage to the one and only Prince. At 5.3 percent alcohol by volume, this fruited ale (on draft) is inspired by one of the iconic musician’s most popular songs and is brewed with lactose and conditioned on raspberry puree and vanilla beans.

Munson’s Lane Oil

Those seeking a crisp and refreshing offering need to look no further than the brewery’s Czech pilsner (on draft), which is 5.4 percent alcohol by volume. It features a delightful malty body and a punch of noble hops to round out the finish.

Mustaches

And Man Buns

One of the best available Missing Mountain beers is this hazy double New England IPA ($15.99 four-pack 16-ounce cans and on draft) brewed exclusively with Citra hops. This tropical blast of sunshine skillfully hides its elevated 8.2 percent alcohol by volume with soft and inviting citrus notes that make it dangerously smooth.

Missing Mountain Brewing Co. beers are available at the taproom as well as select craft beer stores throughout Akron, including Mustard Seed Market & Cafe locations.