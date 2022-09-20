5 Spots for Irresistible Fall Treats

Hartville Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery

Dig into a pumpkin whoopie pie, a double-crusted apple pie, also available in a sugar-free option, or a pumpkin pie made with whipped egg whites to enhance its custard-like texture. 1015 Edison St. NW, Hartville, hartvillekitchen.com

Candyapple & Co.

The only thing better than a fresh fall apple is one dipped in something sweet. This boutique offers milk chocolate apples covered in bacon, caramel apples topped with peanut butter chocolate, chia seeds and banana chips, candy apples in flavors like black cherry and cinnamon and much more. 109 W. Washington St., Medina, candyappleco.com

Cardinal Cakes & Coffee

Go all in with a jumbo cinnamon roll topped with Danish butter icing and maple or orange cream cheese at this new bakery. Also grab a pumpkin cupcake or festively decorated cookie with your morning caramel macchiato. 1265 S. Cleveland Massillon Road, Copley, cardinalcakesandcoffee.com

Hazel & Rye Bakery Boutique

Bring a layered carrot cake filled with salted caramel buttercream to your next gathering or enjoy a to-go treat like a cinnamon chai muffin, pumpkin drop cookie or caramel apple cider Danish. 6316 Market Ave. N, Canton, instagram.com/hazelandryebakeryboutique

West Side Bakery

Savor a hand pie, a galette or a serving of apple cobbler to celebrate this bakery’s apple week starting Oct. 17. You can also order a custom pumpkin cake with caramel buttercream filling to round out the season. 2303 W. Market St., Akron, thewestsidebakery.com