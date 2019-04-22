American Beauty by Dogfish Head

× Expand NoDielines

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery has once again pulled a rabbit out of a hat with one of its most intriguing beers to date. Dogfish Head is no stranger to working with iconic musical artists. It has partnered with and been inspired by the likes of the Flaming Lips, Pearl Jam, Guided by Voices and Miles Davis.

A collaboration with musical icons the Grateful Dead led the brewers to reach out to the jam band’s substantial fan base for input on what ingredients they thought would make the perfect beer. The unanimous response was to be expected: granola. Yes, granola. A common staple of hippies everywhere, granola has true Deadheads rejoicing thanks to this highly creative offering now available throughout the year from Dogfish Head.

American Beauty is named after the Dead’s fifth studio album and is a 6.5 percent alcohol by volume pale ale brewed with wildflower honey and granola. Originally created back in 2013 and available in 750-milliliter bottles, American Beauty has only been released three times in the last six years. The crowd favorite has returned as a year-round selection in six packs for the first time.

As one would expect in a pale ale, the hops are front and center in this delicious brew with an enticing citrus aroma and flavor mixed with an approachable sweetness from the honey. The addition of granola gives the beer a subtle nutty and toffee taste that molds excellently with the hop presence.

American Beauty is available throughout Ohio for $13.99 at select Acme Fresh Market, Mustard Seed Market & Cafe and Fishers Foods locations, as well as your finer craft beer stops like Lizardville and 101 Bottles of Beer on the Wall.