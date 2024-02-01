Bee Impressed: Crafted Artisan Meadery Expansion

Stop at Crafted Artisan Meadery in Mogadore to win over your sweet heart this Valentine’s Day.

Opened in summer 2012 and based out of owner Kent Waldeck’s home, Crafted Artisan Meadery quickly became a monster of a mead brand. It grew not only in distribution throughout Ohio but also in four other states within just six months.

Now available in 15 states, Waldeck has taken his meadery to the next level with the opening of a taproom and production facility this past fall in the transformed Reformed Church of Suffield building built in 1881. Along with its award-winning meads, Crafted Artisan Meadery also features guest craft beers and honey-inspired cocktails as well as a kitchen offering pizzas, salads and other sharable delights in its taproom.

For those unfamiliar with mead, it is considered one of the oldest alcoholic beverages dating back to over 9,000 years ago and is crafted using honey, water and yeast. While Crafted Artisan Meadery makes still meads (non-sparkling), it specializes in the creation of uniquely flavored session meads, which are carbonated and typically come in around 6 percent alcohol per volume. Find these meads from Crafted Artisan Meadery at its taproom and throughout Ohio.

DRAGON HEART

With an apple cider base, Dragon Heart ($8.99, 16.9-ounce bottle) is also made with wildflower honey and boasts a distinctive splash of tartness thanks to the addition of raspberry and cherry.

BANANAS FOSTER FOREVER

Winner of a silver medal at the prestigious Mazer Cup International Mead Competition, Bananas Foster Forever ($10.99, 16.9-ounce bottle) captures the beloved dessert in pure liquid form. The characteristics of banana, vanilla and honey blast your taste buds with caramelized sugary goodness that will have you wanting another bottle.

WARHAMMER

One of the most recent limited releases, WarHammer ($10.99,16.9-ounce bottle) comes in the form of a blueberry and apple mead that perfectly balances fruitiness with its honey sweetness, light oak and tannins. It finishes with a smooth, creamy vanilla flavor, which brings it all together.

Meads from Crafted Artisan Meadery are available at select Giant Eagle, Acme Fresh Market, Heinen’s, Mustard Seed Market & Cafe, Buehler’s Fresh Foods and Fisher’s Foods locations. Visit Crafted Artisan Meadery at 1292 Waterloo Road in Mogadore