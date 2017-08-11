× Expand illustration by Brent Flores

Best Trip to the Past Accompanied By Booze: Canal Spirits Distillery

[ 103B S. Canal St., Canal Fulton ]

It’s a truly local spirit when you can stroll down the road and find the corn used in your glass. The moonshine at Canal Spirits Craft Distillery harkens back to a simpler time—even described by the distillery as “just like our grandfathers made.”

We recommend going to pick up your moonshine at the distillery for the best unique experience. The sandstone walls funnel you into the basement of the historic Brimstone Building where the distillery dwells. Take in the rustic and somewhat secretive vibe while sampling moonshine that is so good it feels like you shouldn’t be doing this—but do, because it’s great. Find info on the distillery’s spirits and events at www. canalspiritscraftdistillery.com.