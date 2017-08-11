Best Trip to the Past Accompanied By Booze

Best Trip to the Past Accompanied By Booze: Canal Spirits Distillery

[ 103B S. Canal St., Canal Fulton ]

It’s a truly local spirit when you can stroll down the road and find the corn used in your glass. The moonshine at Canal Spirits Craft Distillery harkens back to a simpler time—even described by the distillery as “just like our grandfathers made.”

We recommend going to pick up your moonshine at the distillery for the best unique experience. The sandstone walls funnel you into the basement of the historic Brimstone Building where the distillery dwells. Take in the rustic and somewhat secretive vibe while sampling moonshine that is so good it feels like you shouldn’t be doing this—but do, because it’s great. Find info on the distillery’s spirits and events at www. canalspiritscraftdistillery.com.

Tags

  • Best Way to Drink Your Veggies: Restore Cold Pressed

    If you just cannot face one more salad, but you’re determined to hang onto that New Year’s resolution to be healthier that has dwindled to passing on butter at the cinema, stop in Restore for a refreshing and healthy treat.

    Aug 11, 2017

  • Three Buttery Chardonnays

    Chardonnay is the most widely planted white wine grape in California and has been the top-selling varietal for many years.

    Aug 9, 2017

  • Ferrari-Carano Vineyards

    Since 1985, Don and Rhonda Carano have been making wine with a commitment to enhancing the pleasures of gracious entertaining.

    Jul 28, 2017

  • RSSGo to Flavor Blog

connect

                                                    

Restaurant Search

Akron Life Calendar

Friday

August 11, 2017

  • -

    The Alley behind Main Street Cafe , 17 Public Square, Medina, Ohio 44256

Saturday

August 12, 2017

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

Sunday

August 13, 2017

Monday

August 14, 2017

Tuesday

August 15, 2017

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

Wednesday

August 16, 2017

Thursday

August 17, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours