Duvel 6,66 takes it up a notch

Duvel 6,66 // Duvel Moortgat, Belgium

While wheat and other typical summer beer offerings fill the shelves in June, Duvel Moortgat takes things up a notch with its latest contribution, Duvel 6,66.

The popular brewery dates back to 1871 when Jan-Léonard Moortgat and his wife founded the Moortgat brewery farm in Belgium. Now run by the fourth generation of the family, the brewery owns 11 breweries worldwide. Over the last two decades, the family-owned brewery has also acquired Belgian breweries Brasserie d’Achouffe and Liefmans Brewery as well as American powerhouses like Boulevard Brewing Co., Brewery Ommegang and Firestone Walker Brewing Co. Duvel’s portfolio of beers is now available in over 60 countries and continues to expand.

Already a gold medal winner in both France and the United Kingdom, this month sees the release of its new beer stateside, Duvel 6,66. To celebrate its 150 anniversary, Duvel Moortgat released Duvel 6,66, the latest edition of its world-renowned Belgian blonde, and this month, Ohioans can finally sample it.

The widely beloved Duvel Belgian golden ale was once referred to as “a devil of a beer,” so it is only fitting for Duvel 6,66 to deliver a nod to its predecessor. While the classic Duvel golden ale comes in at a hefty 8.5 percent alcohol per volume, the Duvel 6,66 is like its name hints — a 6.66 percent alcohol by volume. The new brew delivers the same spicy Belgian characteristics that beer connoisseurs have grown to love over the last century but kicks it up with fruity grapefruit notes thanks to its six different varieties of hops.

Duvel 6,66 is available in four-packs of bottles for $15.99 at select Giant Eagle, Acme Fresh Market, Heinen’s, Buehler’s Fresh Foods, Fishers Foods and Mustard Seed Market & Cafe locations, as well as finer craft beer stops such as Lizardville and 101 Bottles of Beer on the Wall.