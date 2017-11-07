Lord Hobo Brewing Co.

As the leaves begin to change and temperatures drop, Lord Hobo Brewing Co. arrives just in time to scatter New England-style hoppy ales to the masses of Ohio, ready to warm their palates with some delicious brews.

In just two years, Lord Hobo has brought craft beer lovers to their feet with its new brand of hazy and hoppy liquid gold. The brewery was founded in 2015 by a handful of craft beer industry alums. With a brewing capacity of up to 200,000 barrels a year, the 47,000-square-foot Massachusetts production facility allows room for growth. Lord Hobo is currently on track to brew close to 30,000 barrels by year’s end, an increase of 400 percent over 2016.

Take a peek at the brewery’s first three offerings set to hit Ohio beer shelves and draft lines for the first time this month:

Boom Sauce, Lord Hobo’s flagship 7.8 percent IPA, is brewed with spelt, oats and wheat, as well as six hop varieties, making this a juicy tropical playground of hoppiness. It is available in 4-pack 16-ounce cans for $12.99.

Hobo Life, whose notes of pineapple and passion fruit shine through, is an exceptionally executed 4.5 percent session IPA, dry-hopped with the much-loved Citra hop varietal. It is available in 6-pack 12-ounce cans for $10.99.

Glorious, a Galaxy hopped pale ale that comes in at 6.5 percent ABV, excels at delivering some righteously fruity aromas and flavors, thanks in part to the popular Australian hop known for its citrus characteristics. It is available in 4-pack 16-ounce cans for $11.99.

Lord Hobo’s releases are now available at select Acme and Fishers Foods locations, as well as your finer craft beer stops, such as Mustard Seed, West Point Market, Lizardville and 101 Bottles of Beer on the Wall. Also look for these New England-style beauties at your favorite neighborhood craft-friendly bars.