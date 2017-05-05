× Expand MIA Brewery

In just a few short years, Florida’s M.I.A. Beer Company has become a much-loved brewery in the Miami craft beer scene and now hopes to cause a stir up north as it makes its presence known in Ohio.

Eddie Leon co-founded M.I.A. Beer Company along with business partners Kevin Smith and Johann Beckford in 2015 in Doral (a suburb of Miami), and it has become a staple of the southern Florida budding craft beer footprint. Brewmaster Michael Demetrus is no stranger to the beer industry, having co-owned and brewed for Chicago’s Finch Beer Co. before joining M.I.A.

Check out these year-round offerings that should be hitting beer shelves and taps this month .

Mega Mix (6pk cans - $10.99) Arguably the brewery’s best beer, not to mention one of the best takes on its style in quite a while, Mega Mix is a tropical fruit-flavored pale ale that shines through-and-through as hoppy, smooth and refreshing. Thanks to the addition of fan favorite hop varieties Mosaic, Galaxy and Citra, this brew is a hophead’s dream with an amazing aroma of juicy fruits followed by an equally impressive mouthfeel and clean finish.

Miami Weiss (6pk cans - $10.99) One thing most breweries are lacking these days is a year-round hefeweizen, which M.I.A. welcomes here with satisfying results. Bubblegum, banana and clove take over your taste buds with this selection that sticks to the traditional German style, but adds a little bit more of a bright fruit punch.

Tourist Trappe (6pk cans - $11.99) A Belgian tripel as an everyday offering? What more could you ask for? Tourist Trappe is brewed with blonde malts and candy sugar and hides its alcohol per volume (a whopping 10 percent) thanks to its Belgian Abby yeast strain, which gives off pleasing fruity goodness.

M.I.A. Beer Company beers are available in six-pack cans at select Acme and Fishers Foods, as well as your finer craft beer stops, such as Mustard Seed, West Point Market, Lizardville and 101 Bottles of Beer on the Wall. All three year-round offerings can also be found on draft at your favorite neighborhood craft-friendly bars.