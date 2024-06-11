Rising Star

× 1 of 3 Expand portrait by Brianna Phillips × 2 of 3 Expand photo provided by Starz × 3 of 3 Expand photo provided by Starz Prev Next

Starlett Isles-Burns has a big, inviting personality. She’s integrated little pieces of herself throughout her Starz restaurant and nightclub in Canton, from chandelier lighting that resembles a bursting star to a Starz logo on the stage where live bands perform jazz and R&B. Red velvet curtains and gold chairs set glamorous vibes.

“I greet all the customers. I make sure, Do they need anything?” Isles-Burns says. “People have said they come to have a nice time with me because I have that personality — I enjoy the hospitality portion of the business.”

She and her father, William Friedman, opened the downtown hot spot in 2021. Growing up in Canton led Isles-Burns to want to bring great food, cocktails and music to the area. The two have been in the restaurant industry since 2009, when they opened the Sandpit Cafe and Lounge in Massillon. Isles-Burns knows how to curate a menu and serve up craft drinks. The most popular menu item at Starz is a trio of wing flavors, which allows customers to try three sauces over nine wings. Flavors range from the popular sweet chili to garlic Parmesan.

“I like to taste everything, so that’s kind of where we came up with the trios,” says Isles-Burns. Other trios feature seafood with catfish, cod and shrimp, a mix of grilled steak, shredded pork and chicken tacos, or fried veggies, including cauliflower, onion rings and mushrooms ($10-$20). Guests can also order veggie, pepperoni or Buffalo chicken pizzas or a house salad ($9-$18). A popular drink is the chilled sweet, golden Starz house wine. Guests can also sip a namesake crystal clear cocktail, Starz ice water ($8.50).

“​​It’s very tasty. It really gives you a nice feeling, so when you’re here, you feel like a star,” Isles-Burns says.

Starz is not her only venture. Isles-Burns is a graduate of Stark State College with a degree in social work, of Malone University with a bachelor’s in business management and of Concordia University in St. Paul, Minnesota, with a master’s in family studies. She also owns two Fair Play Family Center child care locations, with a third on the way — and makes time to network in her community.

Isles-Burns actively participates in First Fridays and hosts events for organizations such as the Stark County Minority Business Association — which recently spotlighted her. Isles-Burns’ prowess has been recognized with a Phenomenal Women award nomination as well as a business owner of the year nomination from the Association for Better Community Development in Canton.

“My presence has been well received. I’ve been well respected,” says Isles-Burns. “I’m a good representation of the community.”

111 Cleveland Ave. SW, Canton,

330-754-6343, starzofcanton.com