Rodenbach Fruitage

Fruit beers seem to be all the rage these days. Whether it’s a fruit-infused India Pale Ale, a wheat-based brew enhanced with your favorite drupe, or a work of art in a glass garnished with a fresh slice of produce, fruit has become an intricate part of crafting the perfect adult beverage. Belgium’s Rodenbach brings the creativity up a notch with their newest addition, Fruitage, a blend of both young and mature aged ale combined with cherries and elderberries. The result may have you salivating for days.

First established in 1836 by the Rodenbach family in the West Flemish town of Roeselare, Belgium, Brewery Rodenbach has become one of the most renowned producers of barrel-aged beers on the planet. Famed beer connoisseur—and arguably the best beer journalist to cover the industry—Michael Jackson described Rodenbach as “the most refreshing beer in the world.”

Nothing seems to come easy at Rodenbach, where each beer spends a precise time maturing in oak barrels and experiences a process of mixed fermentation, all of which results in unique beers all their own.

The latest inclusion to the Rodenbach portfolio, Fruitage is born by blending 25 percent of a two-year ale matured in oak with 75 percent of a much younger ale, then adding in cherries and elderberries. This unique process gives birth to a session ale that is both satisfyingly fruity and moderately sweet, yet tastefully sour, thanks to its incredible aging process.

Fruitage is available in four-pack slim 8.5 oz cans (a first for Rodenbach) for only $6.99 at select Acme and Fishers Foods locations, as well as your finer craft beer stops, such as Mustard Seed, West Point Market, Lizardville and 101 Bottles of Beer on the Wall.