Ohio’s own Jackie O’s is making big moves. Not only has the Athens-based brewery and pub brought back crowd favorite See Foam — a hazy India pale ale — it’s also added it to its year-round lineup.

Ohio University graduate Art Oestrike purchased Athens staple O’Hooley’s in 2005, later transforming it into Jackie O’s BrewPub — named in honor of his late mother, Jackie. The pub began brewing beer in 2007. By 2013, it became only the second craft brewery in Ohio to can its offerings. That same year, Oestrike opened Jackie O’s Taproom & Production Brewery just a mile from the two Jackie O’s Uptown locations in Athens.

The brand’s newest addition, Jackie O’s On Fourth, opened this past summer in Columbus. This beautiful spot features a 6,000-square-foot indoor public space, a 30-tap bar, a retail shop full of beer and apparel and a private indoor 120-person event space.

Now, one of the brewery’s most popular limited releases, See Foam, has finally returned to shelves after nearly half a decade — and this time, it’s for good. The delicious IPA joins other core releases in Jackie O’s portfolio, including Mystic Mama IPA, Who Cooks For You hazy pale ale, Dark Apparition Russian imperial stout and the fruited wheat series. With an incredibly soft and smooth mouthfeel, See Foam bursts with a cornucopia of tropical fruit flavors that tango on your taste buds from the first sip to the last drop.

See Foam is available in six-pack cans for $12.99 and 12-pack cans for $20.99. It can be found at select Giant Eagle, Acme Fresh Market, Heinen’s, Mustard Seed Market & Cafe, Buehler’s Fresh Foods and Fisher’s Foods locations, as well as your finer craft beer stops.