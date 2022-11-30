Then and Now: Ray’s Place in Kent

× Expand photos provided by Ray’s Place

Before a soldier boarded a train to serve in World War II, he grabbed a cold beer at Ray’s Place in Kent. The story is one of many in the “Meet Me At Ray’s” book that chronicles the local institution, which was named the first sports bar in Ohio, and a 1948 picture of a TV in Ray’s playing a Cleveland Indians game proves it.

Ray Salitore opened the popular restaurant in 1937, selling items like Gerty’s chili for 5 cents that’s still on the menu. Charlie Thomas has owned it since 1978 when it had a concert venue upstairs he called Mother’s Junction.

Celebrities like Joe Walsh and Drew Carey have visited, chef Michael Symon praised the Mo-Fo burger on “The Best Thing I Ever Ate” Food Network show and a second location opened in Fairlawn.

Thomas reminisces how Ray’s remains a spot for connecting over food, a game and a cold beer.

“Kent was like a mecca. People [came] from Akron, Canton.

At nighttime, even in the summertime, we were packed with young people drinking and having fun.

We had all kinds of bands. We had reggae from around the country, Jamaica, England. At one time, I ran a band seven times a week.

It was the place to go to party. They still do. They just don’t as much. … [COVID] changed a lot of habits.

On any given day, people come: I remember when you threw me out of here in 1982.

[Former coach] Lou Holtz’s fraternity brother was in town. He said Holtz met his wife back in that booth. [Director] Oliver Stone was in here having some drinks.

I always say Ray’s is constantly changing but remaining the same. You have to stick with things that made you what you are.”

— as told to Kelly Petryszyn