Throw a Surprise Pop-up Picnic

Best Surprise Luxury: Legend & Lauryn’s perfect little picnic

It’s like walking into a fantasy. A couple celebrating an 11th anniversary came upon a lavish pop-up picnic in a park with a low table adorned with a white rose vine, light-up “LOVE” letters, formal place settings with gold silverware and candlesticks surrounded by royal blue velour pillows, photos of them, an instant camera, a cigar, bourbon, games and more.

“They’re surprised. Most people don’t know their partners have set this up,” says Tamika Thompson, CEO of Fairlawn-based Legend & Lauryn’s Perfect Little Picnic, which started in 2020. “It makes people feel like this person really cares.”

Two-hour personalized picnics pop up in backyards, Portage Lakes State Park and more spots. Bring food or get it made by chef Dion Millender, who works with the Cleveland Cavaliers, including a hibachi meal with a restaurant-worthy show.

Dream up an extravagant movie night with a projector and popcorn and cotton candy machines or the ultimate birthday party with a bounce house and ball pit. Heat up romance with an inflatable hot tub in a hotel room with a floating wine caddy, rose petals and chocolate-covered strawberries. Setups are often ensconced in a plastic bubble, netted tent or teepee, creating an intimacy that can be hard to find.

“You get a chance to enjoy each other because there’s not much distraction,” Thompson says. “It brings out a lot of conversation.”

