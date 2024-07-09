Vibrant View

× 1 of 3 Expand photo by Deana Petersen × 2 of 3 Expand photo by Deana Petersen × 3 of 3 Expand photo by Deana Petersen Prev Next

While working at the Sheraton Suites Akron Cuyahoga Falls in the ’90s, Jeff Lynch witnessed the popularity of the Jetty — its outdoor bar and eatery, established in 1992.

“Rockin’ on the River would let out, and everybody would flock to the Jetty,” recalls Lynch, now the hotel’s vice president and general manager. “It was wall to wall — you could hardly walk. It was that busy.”

Situated directly over a rapids-heavy stretch of the Cuyahoga River, the Jetty has an enviable location in Cuyahoga Falls. By 2012, however, it was closed, having fallen into disrepair. Remembering what it was like at its peak, Lynch proposed a revamp around 2015. The project was approved by hotel managing partner Rennick Andreoli, and, by 2017, the Jetty welcomed guests once again.

“The vantage point of the Jetty is unlike any other on the river,” Lynch says. “You’re actually on the river, looking down the steepest part of the river gorge. That’s what makes the Jetty’s view so special, and all in all, that’s what makes Cuyahoga Falls so special.”

Now, the spot is one of the city’s most unique seasonal dining destinations. With bright umbrellas and string lights, a gorgeous natural view of the water and several classic food options, it’s a mini summer getaway.

“When you’re walking on the boardwalk, and you walk to the Jetty, it’s like a little Shangri-La,” Lynch says, “because you have these colorful umbrellas, you’ve got the TVs, there’s a lot of color and activity, and … lush plants.”

But the Jetty isn’t only popular with diners. It also attracts scores of kayakers, who cruise by regularly and have a special agreement with the establishment — in return for cleaning up the river, they’re rewarded with Jetty fare.

“We care about the health of the river and the cleanliness of it,” Lynch says. “It works out great.”

The Jetty burger ($17), a customer favorite, features aged white cheddar and smoked bacon marmalade — a standby for a reason. Guests can nosh on new items as well — such as short rib sliders with orange chipotle barbecue sauce, Cleveland wagyu hot dogs with sauerkraut and pierogies and Italian subs — while sipping cocktails like the Jetty sangria ($11), made with white wine, pineapple juice, lemon-lime soda and peach schnapps. Other recent additions include Jetty cola, infused cherry-and-vanilla bourbon with Dr. Pepper, and the Jetty bloody mary — complete with dill pickle-infused vodka.

For added atmosphere, the Jetty also spotlights live music. On its calendar this summer are local acts like Akron-based cover artist Danny Clark performing July 13 and cross-genre solo guitarist Rolando performing July 27.

“It’s transformative,” Lynch says. “A lot of places have live entertainment where you’re in a dark room. To be able to have entertainment outside, in the fresh air — it creates a different type of energy.”

Sheraton Suites Akron Cuyahoga Falls, 1989 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, 330-929-3000, jettyriverbar.com