Wines from the Southern Hemisphere are very popular right now. In particular, the Marlborough region of New Zealand has ideal climatic conditions for producing premium grapes: Pacific Ocean breezes, long sunny days and cool nights.

Recently released in Ohio, Waipapa Bay Wines is a new brand from native New Zealanders Brent and Shirley Rawstron. The couple named their wines after Waipapa Bay, a laid-back oceanfront surf spot halfway between their home and their 100 acres of vineyards in Rapaura.

Waipapa Bay Wines are made at the award-winning Rossendale Winery in the eastern part of storied Marlborough, where more than two-thirds of New Zealand grapes are produced. These high-quality wines offer an affordable price point and a clear affinity for pairing with food. Common characteristics of most New Zealand wines — but particularly noteworthy in Waipapa Bay Wines — are vibrant acidity, elegance and freshness, making for refreshing summer sipping in any varietal. Uncork these four Waipapa Bay bottles this summer.

Sauvignon Blanc

This is the flagship grape from the Marlborough region. Each vineyard block is harvested and fermented separately in temperature-controlled tanks to ensure purity. This careful process yields a wine erupting with citrus and stone fruit flavors followed by a harmonious well-balanced finish. Served chilled, this wine is an ideal complement to fish recipes, creamy pasta sauces and poultry dishes.

Chardonnay

These grapes have an equally noteworthy pedigree from Marlborough. Waipapa Bay chardonnay ($12.99) has limited exposure to oak, bringing out subtle notes of vanilla to complement vibrant lime and grapefruit flavors. Using a malolactic fermentation process ensures a creamy fruit-driven mouthfeel and finish. This chilled chardonnay is perfect with poultry, veal, cheesy pasta dishes and cheese boards.

Pinot Gris

Grown in the Marlborough region, this type of grape benefits from the maritime climate to produce a complex but gentle pinot gris ($12.99) that begs a second sip. Flavors linger, the acidity is gentle, and the wine’s freshness tickles your sense of smell and taste. If you’ve never tried a New Zealand pinot gris, now is the time to indulge this newly popular varietal. Waipapa Bay pinot gris is a superb accompaniment to Asian dishes but also makes for excellent sipping on its own.

Pinot Noir Rose

This varietal hails from the banks of the Halswell River in Cantebury, New Zealand. Leaving the skins in contact with the wine for 24 hours produces a subtle flavor with a beautiful pale salmon hue. This elegant rose has aromas of summer fruits with hints of rose petals and a dash of spice, with a long finish of fresh-picked raspberries and strawberries. Pair it with white meat and grilled fish dishes enjoyed alfresco.

Wine Wisdom:

When serving red wine in warm weather, chill it to cellar temperature, around 55 to 60 degrees. This subdues the alcohol and allows the fruity notes to come out.

[ Mike McKenney is a manager at Heidelberg Distributing Co. ]