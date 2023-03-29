Warmer Weather Ohio Beers

Hoppin’ Frog Brewery’s Turbo Shandy

One thing is for sure — you can’t pass up a shandy from one of Akron’s most cherished breweries. Turbo Shandy ($15.99, four-pack) is a staple of Ohio with its refreshing lemon flavors and characteristics familiar to fans of the style. In typical Hoppin’ Frog Brewery fashion, Turbo Shandy brings it up a few notches to 7 percent alcohol by volume with an arsenal of flavor to match.

Jackie O’s Brewery’s Off Duty Lifeguard

One of the newest beers on the list comes from Athens. Jackie O’s Brewery has successfully created a rotating year-round selection of fruited wheat ales with Off Duty Lifeguard ($13.99, six-pack) arriving in time for spring. Passion fruit, guava and mango fuse together in glorious fashion in this satisfyingly light, tart and vibrant wheat beer.

Fat Head’s Brewery’s Lime Feelin’ Good

Now in its second year, Lime Feelin’ Good ($11.99, six-pack) brings the highly popular Mexican lager tradition to the local beer scene with exceptional results. Bright lime and subtle sweetness create the perfect flavor synergy in this hopped-up American lager from Fat Head’s Brewery, one of the state’s largest and most beloved breweries.

BrewDog’s Bushwood Beer

Nothing’s better than having a few beers while watching a great comedy classic. BrewDog has partnered with Warner Bros. to craft a brew that pays tribute to the ’80s film series “Caddyshack.” Bushwood Beer ($10.99, six-pack) is an easy-drinking pilsner that would make Bill Murray proud.

Columbus Brewing Co.’s Insane Wanderer

This ongoing hazy India pale ale series by Columbus Brewing Co. never disappoints. As the days begin to get warmer, the Insane Wanderer ($12.99, six-pack) will cool you down and blast your palate with its fruity, hoppy goodness, thanks to an array of rotating hop varietals in each batch. This limited beer is not to miss.

Find these beers at select Acme Fresh Market, Buehler’s, Fishers Foods, Giant Eagle and Heinen’s locations, as well as craft beer stops such as Mustard Seed Market & Cafe and 101 Bottles of Beer on the Wall.