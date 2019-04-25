Who Cooks For You by Jackie O’s

Who Cooks For You | Jackie O’s Pub & Brewery | Athens, Ohio

What began as an Irish pub staple of downtown Athens has become one of the most acclaimed breweries in just over a decade: Jackie O’s Pub & Brewery.

Back in 2005, Art Oestrike purchased O’Hooley’s Irish Pub and transformed it into the pub and brewery that he named after his late mother. Oestrike revamped and converted the adjoining buildings into a smaller brewery-style bar and a larger eatery called the Public House. With the help of then homebrewer, Brad Clark, Jackie O’s became one of the most sought after breweries around.

As its popularity grew, the brewery’s demand was answered with the creation of a production facility in spring 2013 where Oestrike and his crew could package beers into kegs and cans. Celebrated beers like Firefly amber ale and Chomolungma honey nut brown ale made their way into cans and then onto shelves throughout Ohio. Their flagship beer, Mystic Mama, is a West Coast-style India pale ale they started packaging just a few short months later.

This year, the brewery was listed as one of the top 100 breweries in the world, courtesy of ratebeer.com. The website also recognized Jackie O’s for both best Ohio beer and best Ohio brewpub.

After last year’s test run as a limited release, this month Jackie O’s officially brings its hazy pale ale Who Cooks for You to the year-round portfolio. Double dry-hopped to perfection, Who Cooks for You was brewed with over 4 pounds per barrel of both Cryo hop powder and hop pellets. The result is a light, fruity hop-forward offering with a satisfying bitterness and a smooth finish that will please both hopheads and haters alike.

The packaging art suggests the name of this beer is an homage to the haunting call of the barred owl. But it could just as well be a pat on the back to the hardworking brewers at Jackie O’s who consistently cook up new brews for their ever-increasing fan base.

Jackie O’s Who Cooks for You is available in six-pack cans for $11.99 at select Acme Fresh Market, Giant Eagle and Fishers Foods locations, as well as your finer craft beer stops, such as Mustard Seed Market & Café, Lizardville and 101 Bottles of Beer on the Wall.