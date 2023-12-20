Get To Know: Shammas Malik

How do you start your day?

I like to start with going for a walk or meditating.

What’s your favorite movie?

Hard to decide. “Star Wars: Episode I” was my favorite movie as a child, and it might still be.

What’s your favorite book?

“Robert Kennedy and His Times” by Arthur Schlesinger [Jr.] is a really beautiful portrait of someone who loses his brother and turns that grief into service toward others.

What was your first concert?

Lupe Fiasco at Kent State [University].

What’s your favorite Akron holiday tradition?

July Fourth fireworks on the Innerbelt were very memorable!

What’s the best thing you ate in Akron?

Swensons [Drive-In] or Luigi’s [Restaurant]. But probably Swensons.

What’s your secret talent?

I have a really great sense of direction, no matter where I am.

What’s your favorite thing to do in Akron on a Saturday night?

Go to Mustard Seed [Market &Cafe] and listen to live music.

What’s your favorite thing to do downtown?

Walk or run on the Towpath.

What don’t people know about you?

I have a cat named Graeters, after the Cincinnati ice cream.