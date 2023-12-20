Get To Know: Shammas Malik

How do you start your day?
I like to start with going for a walk or meditating.
What’s your favorite movie?
Hard to decide. “Star Wars: Episode I” was my favorite movie as a child, and it might still be.
What’s your favorite book?
“Robert Kennedy and His Times” by Arthur Schlesinger [Jr.] is a really beautiful portrait of someone who loses his brother and turns that grief into service toward others.
What was your first concert?
Lupe Fiasco at Kent State [University].
What’s your favorite Akron holiday tradition?
July Fourth fireworks on the Innerbelt were very memorable!
What’s the best thing you ate in Akron?
Swensons [Drive-In] or Luigi’s [Restaurant]. But probably Swensons.
What’s your secret talent?
I have a really great sense of direction, no matter where I am.
What’s your favorite thing to do in Akron on a Saturday night?
Go to Mustard Seed [Market &Cafe] and listen to live music.
What’s your favorite thing to do downtown?
Walk or run on the Towpath.
What don’t people know about you?
I have a cat named Graeters, after the Cincinnati ice cream.