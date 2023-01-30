330 Homes: fixing cold weather damage

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

We’ve had quite the winter, with inches of snow, ice and even hail. When Northeast Ohio cold weather happens, homeowners may not think about how it could damage their roofs.

“The No. 1 thing to look out for is going to be ice damage, especially here in Northeast Ohio, when ice forms along the gutter line and gets underneath the shingles. It can start to cause interior damage,” says Dave Sipes, residential division manager of Akron-headquartered Legacy Roofing Services, one of the country’s largest roofing service providers.

Often, homeowners don’t notice winter roof damage until after temps rise and everything thaws out. But now is the time to inspect your roof for issues and make repairs before we get into what is typically a rainy spring. Sipes shares some pointers on what to watch for and how you can prevent further damage.

Look for Ice Dams: From the ground, scan for ice. “See if you have ice forming over your gutters. That’s definitely a sign of ice damming,” says Sipes. Having an ice and water shield on your roof helps to prevent freezing in gutters. It is now in Ohio building code, but if you have an older roof, it might have been built without it. Catching ice dams early is key to avoiding indoor and outdoor repairs that can be in the thousands. “You’re gonna have drywall damage, insulation damage behind the walls. I’ve seen it go all the way down to carpets and wood floors,” Sipes says.

Keep Roof Clear & Inspect Condition: If it’s safe, get on the roof to check for any debris or tree limbs, as well as drains and gutters clogged with dirt and debris from melted snow. Enlarged cracks and gaps or warping in asphalt roofs and missing fasteners in metal roofs are warning flags too. “Another telltale sign would be if the gutters are hanging down, pulling away from the baseboard. That would be a good indication that you have ice building up into your gutters,” Sipes says. Those with two-story roofs should examine the eaves for water spots or discoloration. “Even the small ones, if you catch it early, it’s gonna save you a lot,” he says.

Search for Condensation: Signs of condensation in your attic point to roof problems. “If you’re seeing water dripping from the underside or onto your rafters, it’s an indication you have condensation,” says Sipes, adding that wet insulation is another red flag. He answers many local calls about moisture and condensation inside during the winter and spring, and the solution is often fixing poor ventilation. “You’re getting condensation in your attic from the hot air and the cold air not getting out,” Sipes says. “We need to ventilate the roof properly.”