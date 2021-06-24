A New Classic

× 1 of 2 Expand photo by Emma Kuryla × 2 of 2 Expand photo by Emma Kuryla Prev Next

The Organs’ Hudson home announces itself from the street with stacked fieldstone columns topped with copper lanterns. Close to the Hudson Green and surrounded mostly by colonials, the 1967 home was renovated in 2015 after Jamie and Rick Organ purchased it. The yard needed a makeover to carry through that updated, inviting design while still looking timeless. “We wanted a more traditional feel to fit in with the Hudson area but be more comfortable for a contemporary lifestyle,” says Jamie.

Steve Malaga, a designer with KGK Gardening & Design Corp., delivered a classic and eye-catching transformation. “It’s an extremely unique space that is highly usable but also highly enjoyable,” Jamie says. “It’s kind of an oasis.”

Here are the impressive new touches that are rewarding for the homeowners and their guests.

Stonework: To complement the stone facade on the home’s exterior, Malaga’s team created stacked fieldstone garden beds in sharp lines. Surprising historic barnstones, which were found on the property, are mixed in the walls. “Those hidden details add a bit of character,” he says. If you look close enough, some still show charge marks and chips from being excavated.

Patio and Paths: During his time in Kentucky, Rick fell in love with the bluestone commonly used there. Malaga used the stones that are shades of blue, tan and gray — a traditional color palette — to pave the patio and serpentine walkways. “We were able to create something using natural materials but still keep that clean, formal look,” he says. “It picks up the color of the walls, fixtures on the home, the landscape.”

Entertaining: The Organs’ backyard is a go-to spot for gathering, playing lawn games, dining alfresco and catching up. “We have a space for nice conversation around the fire pit,” Jamie says. The fieldstone fire pit gets a dash of modernity from a smooth sandstone cap and sleek black fire glass that’s mixed with black lava stone. A fieldstone station with a built-in Weber grill and granite counter is accented by a white arbor that blends in during daylight and becomes dramatic when it’s uplit at night.

Fountain: Malaga replicated a fountain the Organs admired during a trip to Napa, California. An underwater light illuminates the copper-finished pondless water feature near the fire. “The birds love it,” Jamie says. She lists off winged visitors such as hummingbirds, robins and even a hawk. “He perched on the pipe. He was big!” she exclaims.

Foliage: The Organs are treated to new sights as plants bud and blossom throughout the seasons. “There’s something always giving that color and texture,” Malaga says. You might see purple-pinkish astilbe in spring, soft pink hydrangeas through summer and a stunning seven-son flower tree that turns red in the fall. “I love waiting for certain things to bloom,” Jamie says. “There’s always something to look forward to.”