An Oasis for Outdoor Entertainment

photos by Suncrest Gardens and photographer Andy Webb

A 3,400-square-foot Bath home boasted a spacious covered deck where homeowners could take in breathtaking views of the rolling hills and woodlands that stretch beyond its 1-acre property. But after construction finished on the custom home in 2013, the homeowners wanted to expand the outdoor living space by attaching a patio that would extend the deck to the nearby kitchen entrance for easier entertaining with a backdrop of stunning views.

There was only one problem: The deck extended over an existing walkout basement patio — a whopping 12 feet above ground level — and an expansion would have to rise to the deck’s soaring height. The homeowners enlisted Suncrest Gardens in Peninsula to bridge the gap.

“The elevation of the project made the design dramatic but also challenging,” says Suncrest Gardens Landscape Architect Cathy Serafin.

Serafin and her team built up an existing retaining wall to the left of the basement patio, which remained intact. Over 100 tons of fill soil created the base for a patio almost level to the deck and neighboring kitchen door. Stabilizing it with 15-foot concrete pylons, they poured a concrete patio atop that new base and laid Pennsylvania bluestone in a rustic pattern.

Then they constructed a 14-foot-long gas fireplace with a wraparound hearth, cushy seating, cultured stone facing that mimics sandstone and limestone accents, just like the L-shaped grill-and-bar area. The entire cozy feature is visible from the dining room.

“When [the homeowners] are entertaining in the winter, they can click the fireplace on and have a fire going outside,” Serafin says.

Next to the fireplace, the first basin of a water feature serves as a key element in the transition down to ground level. Steps, a pathway and a bridge lead you over a waterfall tumbling into a second basin and down to the lawn.

The entire addition is framed by a large window in a heated potting shed off the house’s back right corner, a perk the resident green thumb reaches via a stone path.

“It’s a nice view — great working conditions [for] a gardener,” Serafin says.

Weather Guard

Shorter days, cooler temperatures and turning leaves are sure signs that winter is coming. Suncrest Gardens Landscape Architect Cathy Serafin offers a few to-dos to ensure landscaping survives it.

Cut back perennials and ornamental grasses. Serafin suggests leaving 4 to 6 inches of growth to keep them dormant during warm spells. “It gives your gardens a neater look going into winter,” she adds.

Apply deer repellent. Combine a commercial repellent such as Deer Away spray with an anti-desiccant. “The anti-desiccant puts a film on the leaf [that] prevents your plants from drying out due to brutal winds and cold temperatures,” she says.

Wrap more vulnerable plants in burlap. Serafin singles out installations that are newer or pricier as those you may want to cover with an added layer. “It protects the plants from the cold winter winds and from salt damage,” she explains.