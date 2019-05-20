Best Buds

For 65 years, the Benton family has been growing relationships one stem at a time.

“You’ll have a woman come in and say, ‘Your father did my wedding back in 1962, and I’m here with my daughter, and we’re doing my granddaughter’s wedding,’ ” says Brian Benton, second-generation owner of Flowers by Dick & Son in New Franklin. “That is really cool to see.”

In 1990, Benton took over the store after the death of his father, Dick. Originally studying criminology at Ohio State University, Dick sprouted new career aspirations when a part-time gig at a floral shop planted a lifelong passion in him. He opened his store in 1954, and since then it has been brightening days with lily bouquets, gourmet fruit baskets, wind chimes and other special gifts. With small family-owned businesses becoming less common, especially in the Green area, Benton shares why connecting with the community is more important now than ever.

What makes Flowers by Dick & Son unique? 

BB: People think of florists as just flowers and plants, but we do much more than that. We deliver to Akron, Canton, Wadsworth, Medina and surrounding areas, which a lot of local flower businesses do not do. We put a high level of care into our items. We pretty much handcraft everything we have.

How have you maintained success over the years? 

BB: It’s really important to keep connections and to keep building relationships. Up until a few years ago, I used to see my kindergarten teacher almost daily. We always try to provide a good experience to our customers. Hopefully, they’ll pass our name along if they know someone who needs flowers.

How have you seen the community evolve?

BB: I had a pharmacy next door that was open since 1956 and went out of business a few years ago. Mass marketers came, and they couldn’t compete. It’s extremely important to support local businesses. If people in Green need a gift, they come here.

Why should we have flowers in our lives?

BB: Flowers are the perfect way to send a message. Someone can send flowers because they want to tell someone they love them, they want to congratulate or thank someone, or maybe they just want to apologize to get out of the doghouse. The order you place represents you and the message you want to send, and we understand that.

