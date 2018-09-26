Best Custom Pride Statement

× 1 of 2 Expand Logan Lutton × 2 of 2 Expand Logan Lutton Prev Next

EDITORS’ PICK: Antiquation

236 S. Court St., Medina

They started as a way of using leftover materials from a century-old house Eric Schultz was remodeling. But when his reclaimed wood wall art shaped like Ohio went on sale in A Cupcake A Day’s shop, they took off. “It was never intended to become anything more than a little side project, but it did incredibly well, so we just went with it.” Other states were requested, so Schultz branched out. A year later, in 2015, the Medina native and his wife, Shawna, opened Antiquation as a place for customers to see the myriad possibilities for custom-order recycled wood and metal home decor, as well as shop existing items. “We stock the store [with] different mediums, letters, lighting, metal and wood shapes [that] can be paired together for whatever you want, so you create your piece while you shop,” he says. “We set it up to inspire.” You can brand Ohio with your family name, emblazon Arizona with the metal date of your wedding or customize almost any shape for any occasion. Can I get an O-H-I-O?

