Bring a Sense of Calm to your Living Area

With six children and four grandchildren, being able to host everyone was a priority when Greg and Shelly Huff were looking for a new home.

They found the ample entertainment space they were seeking in a Jackson Township home — an open floor plan connects the foyer, kitchen, dining area and living area. They couldn’t wait to get started on decorating, so in May 2020, even before moving in, they began working with Miller’s Home Furnishings in North Canton to establish a design that was functional while reflecting their personal flair and calm color palette. Shelly Huff already had a sense of what she wanted — something transitional, which combines some modern elements with traditional ones.

“I just love the whole space,” Huff says. “I wanted it to be serene and peaceful. I feel like Miller's helped me coordinate it all so it flows.”

Shelly and Ashley Miller, a Miller’s Home co-owner, chat with us about how they set that tone right from the start.

Greeting Spot: Double front doors make the home’s foyer rather large — 9 by 10 feet. Huff wanted a decorative table, but the doors open inward. Miller’s chose a narrow one with concave corners, allowing the doors to fully open while fulfilling Huff's wish. “The cutouts on the foyer table were the same style for elegance but also serve a functional purpose,” Miller says.

Family Meal:

Huff envisioned a big dining set. “I wanted everyone to be able to sit around the table at once,” she says. So Miller's found a 10-seater that blends a darker medium-toned wood with cream legs and beige seat cushions to tie in the darkness of the wood floor while contrasting the white trim and woodwork.

Comfort Plus:

To make the living area welcoming for many, Huff had one demand. “I had my heart set on two sofas,” she says. Miller’s mapped out the room with computer-assisted drawing to ensure two gray couches would fit. They provide pleasant symmetry and are cost-effective, one costing only slightly more than a love seat. Each spouse wanted their own recliner without the typical bulky look. The brown leather chairs with nailhead accents met their needs while being stylish.

Art That Works:

Huff said her favorite color is gray, and while it’s heavily incorporated into the decor, she wanted warmer tones, like “greige,” a combo of gray, beige and taupe. Neutral artwork — some in champagne frames — and warm lighting provides small yet effective bursts of color. “Accent pieces can make a big difference,” says Miller.